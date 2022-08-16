comscore Murder case again filed against man in shooting near Waianae harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Murder case again filed against man in shooting near Waianae harbor

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Eight months after murder and firearm charges against 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent were dismissed without prejudice — meaning he could be retried later — an Oahu grand jury indicted him Friday on the same charges in the death of a 28-year-old man near the Waianae Small Boat Harbor. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Democratic Party rivals break bread after primary election

Scroll Up