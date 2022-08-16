comscore Voter turnout in Hawaii’s primary was about 40% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Voter turnout in Hawaii’s primary was about 40%

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Fewer than half of registered voters in Hawaii turned out to vote, whether by mail, drop box or in person, during Saturday’s primary election, according to data from the state Office of Elections. Read more

