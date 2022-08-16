comscore Waikiki residents urge city to fill beach pavilion to increase safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki residents urge city to fill beach pavilion to increase safety

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mounting crime and increased homelessness recently prompted the nonprofit Pacific Island Beach Boys to pull out its concession at Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4 in Waikiki. Above, the interior of the pavilion.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Biki, the bikeshare company, and the Honolulu Police Department were proposed as possible short-term solutions to fill Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4 in Waikiki.

The city said it is in talks to fill Kuhio Beach Pavilion No. 4 within the next couple of months with a goal of enlivening the space as a tool to increase safety and enjoyment in Waikiki. Read more

