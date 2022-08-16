comscore Govs football star Iapani Laloulu reunites with his Kalihi roots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Govs football star Iapani Laloulu reunites with his Kalihi roots

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington Governors and childhood friends Kingston Jennings, left, Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, and Willis Lilly posed Monday at Farrington High School.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Iapani Laloulu hoisted teammate Zechariah Molitau after Molitau scored a touchdown against Waialua on Aug. 4 at Farrington High School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu transferred from Saint Louis to play his final season with childhood friends.

All this time, younger brother Iapani Laloulu loved few things more than simply picking up his ukulele and singing to his heart’s delight. Read more

