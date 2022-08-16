No argument this time around as Kahuku gets all the No. 1 votes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku did not have to lift a finger during a bye week, picking up the final first-place vote needed to make the defending Open Division state champion a unanimous No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Last week, Kahuku collected 14 of 15 possible first-place votes. Mililani had one, but after a 34-21 loss to powerhouse Mission Viejo (Calif.), the Trojans are without a top vote while still locked in at No. 2.

Punahou routed Moanalua 35-0 and vaulted over Saint Louis to the No. 3 spot. Campbell remains at No. 5 after a 34-0 shellacking of Kailua, while Kapolei overwhelmed Farrington 42-0 and climbed one notch to No. 6.

‘Iolani, Kamehameha, Aiea and Waianae round out the Top 10 in Week 2. Waianae will travel to Kahuku for an OIA Open Division opener on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Aug. 15

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (15) (1-0) 150 1

2. Mililani (1-1) 129 2

3. Punahou (1-0) 109 4

4. Saint Louis (1-1) 107 3

5. Campbell (1-0) 97 5

6. Kapolei (2-0) 64 7

7. ‘Iolani (2-0) 51 6

8. Kamehameha (0-1) 41 8

9. Aiea (1-0) 29 9

10. Waianae (1-0) 25 10