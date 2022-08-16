comscore No argument this time around as Kahuku gets all the No. 1 votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No argument this time around as Kahuku gets all the No. 1 votes

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Now they are the unanimous No. 1. Kahuku did not have to lift a finger during a bye week, picking up the final first-place vote needed to make the defending Open Division state champion a unanimous No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Jerry Campany: Little Leaguers continue to amaze despite pressures placed on them by money-driven TV networks
Next Story
Television and radio – Aug. 16, 2022

Scroll Up