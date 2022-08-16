Honolulu looks to put its talent and sportsmanship on display at the Little League World Series
By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:36 p.m.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Honolulu team posed during a picnic at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Honolulu team exited the bus after a picnic at Pennsylvania College of Technology on Monday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Hiromoto tossed back an autographed soft baseball as the West Region champion from Honolulu rode in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., on Monday. The Little League World Series, featuring 20 teams from around the world, starts Wednesday. Honolulu opens against the Northwest Region champion from the state of Washington.