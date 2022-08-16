Honolulu looks to put its talent and sportsmanship on display at the Little League World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Williamsport, Pa. >> The boys from Honolulu officially landed in Pennsylvania and were celebrated by a city starved for the full return of Little League baseball.

Their first official day representing the West Region in Williamsport was filled with activities that included a picnic lunch at a local college with the other teams and a parade.

It was an amazing way to kick off what Honolulu Little League hopes is a lengthy run through a 10-team USA bracket. Its journey will start at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the Northwest Regional Champion out of Washington.

Hawaii has gained a tremendous following with the local Williamsport crowds. Monday was no different, as fans waved and cheered the team on as it traversed nearly eight blocks through the heart of Williamsport.

For manager Gerald Oda, the experience is becoming a routine of sorts, as he coached the 2018 Honolulu team. That group went on to win the Little League World Series championship.

The drive to be the best Little League team in the world is certainly there for Honolulu. There’s no question about its motivation as the team prepares to open the nearly two-week tournament. They want to bring home another championship for Honolulu and their supporting fans.

Oda also knows the importance of enjoying the unique experience offered by being one of the final 20 teams hosted by Williamsport.

“We told them just to enjoy it,” Oda said. “It’s not very often that kids from Hawaii or any place get here. Everybody knows the road to get here is just so tough. The best way to enjoy it is to just keep playing hard. As long as we keep playing hard until the last pitch it’s going to be a great day.”

It’s been a summer filled with great days for Honolulu, with Williamsport being the culmination of the team’s efforts.

The traditional goals of winning and competing at a high level have become standard for the Hawaii teams. Another thing that has become the norm is the impact left on the other teams by Honolulu.

“It’s a lot of fun meeting new teams and people from different countries,” Jaron Lancaster said. “It’s really cool hearing how they talk to each other.”

Last year, despite not winning it all, Hawaii was recognized with the sportsmanship award. This year’s team looks no different, as players spoke highly of the competition, with several noting how much it means to meet all the different people from around the world.

“I’d like to meet everybody,” outfielder Brennan Tomas said when asked what his goals for the tournament were. “I want to meet everybody from across the world and make some new friends.”

Prior to being toasted by the city of Williamsport and the surrounding communities, Honolulu had plenty of time to meet the competition. The team’s first stop of the day was a picnic lunch hosted by the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Yankees great and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera spoke to the kids as they enjoyed food with players and coaches from around the world. It was a perfect send-off just before the kids loaded onto a flatbed truck for the parade.

“For us to come back is really special,” Oda said. “We appreciate the fact we have this opportunity again. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d be coming back this soon. It’s something that we definitely know. We know the grounds and what to expect.”

For players like Lancaster, who was one of many contributors to highlight Honolulu’s 9-2 win over Arizona in the West Regional championship, the tournament offers a chance to show off what has made this team so special.

“I’d really like to come here to Williamsport and have a pitching performance like in regionals,” Lancaster said. “There’s pressure, but we’re not too worried about that. We’re not worried about the cameras. My teammates and I are excited to show the world what we can do.”