NOAA says Rocky appears to have departed, weaning her monk seal pup at Kaimana Beach

Federal wildlife officials confirmed today that Rocky has not been seen with her pup, Koalani, since 5:45 a.m. today, indicating that she has likely weaned the pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries officials posted an update to Facebook this afternoon, saying that its nonprofit partner, Hawaii Marine Animal Response last saw the pair together at the beach at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the continued multi-agency effort as we monitor Koalani to confirm his weaning and overall condition, and we’ll share more pupdates as available,” said NOAA Fisheries in a post. “In the interest of safety and the seals’ protection, we ask people to continue to give the seals space and follow the guidance of on-site officers and personnel from the Hawaii DLNR (Department of Land and Natural Resources), Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement; City & County of Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division Safety Division; and Hawaii Marine Animal Response.”

In an earlier post about another pup, NOAA said recently weaned pups are highly impressionable, and that it is a critical stage in their lives when they must learn to find food for themselves.

During this time, the pups may seek social interaction humans, but the community should avoid interacting or playing with them to prevent habituating them to people.

“Approaching or attempting to play or swim with a monk seal may alter its natural behavior and ability to fend for itself in the wild,” said NOAA. “Seals, especially pups, are naturally curious. However, it is against federal and state laws to disturb or feed a Hawaiian monk seal. When a seal is encouraged to be “friendly” with humans, it will ultimately lose its wild tendencies and chances of surviving in the wild.”

NOAA also warned that the pup is a “a fast-growing, 200-pound wild animal that could easily overwhelm keiki in the water.”

It is important to avoid approaching, petting, playing or swimming with, feeding, or otherwise engaging the seal in the water or on land, NOAA said, both for human safety and the health and survival of the seal.

Monk seal pup PO9, named Koalani, or “heavenly warrior,” by Waikiki Elementary students, was born July 9 at Kaimana Beach, and was Rocky’s 14th pup. The pups usually stay with their mothers for five to seven weeks, and can gain up to 170 pounds.

Mothers usually lose a great amount of weight during this time, and depart back to sea upon weaning to forage and regain strength.

NOAA urges the public to stay behind any signs or ropes in place, and thanked it for supporting endangered Hawaiian monk seals. A cordon around the pup remains in place, and DLNR continues to maintain a round-the-clock presence at the site.

To reporting monk seal sightings or marine animals in distress, call NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.