comscore Column: Lowering blood-alcohol levels will save lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Lowering blood-alcohol levels will save lives

  • By Kawena Bagano and Rick Collins
  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.
  • Rick Collins is the project director for Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance.

    Rick Collins is the project director for Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance.

  • Kawena Bagano serves on multiple boards that address substance use in the community and help build resilient youth.

    Kawena Bagano serves on multiple boards that address substance use in the community and help build resilient youth.

Did you know that between 2017 and 2021, nearly 19,500 people in Hawaii were arrested for driving under the influence? Reports show that nearly 900 individuals had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of between .05 and .079. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Not generating waste is better than cleaning it up later

Scroll Up