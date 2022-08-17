Column: Lowering blood-alcohol levels will save lives

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Did you know that between 2017 and 2021, nearly 19,500 people in Hawaii were arrested for driving under the influence? Reports show that nearly 900 individuals had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of between .05 and .079. How many families have felt the pain of losing loved ones in a traffic crash caused by alcohol- impaired driving? This is a problem that we can do something about — and yet, sadly, inexplicably, we have been slow to act so far.

As members of an alliance that works to reduce harm from excessive alcohol consumption, we found it hard not to be concerned about recent media reports saying that a decline in interest in wine among younger consumers was accompanied by a growing interest in hard liquor. We understand why wine merchants might worry what this portends for business. We, however, worry more about what this portends for the health and safety of the public. The media may have treated the falling off in interest in wine among the young with humor, but excessive alcohol consumption is no laughing matter.

This year, the alliance tried hard to get the attention of the Legislature to hold hearings on lowering the BAC threshold from .08 to .05 for individuals operating a vehicle. We did not succeed. Our initiative — Senate Bill 2096 — enjoyed the support of the Department of Transportation, for good reason: rising fatalities due to alcohol-impaired driving.

We can look to another state, Utah, which has adopted the lower threshold of .05 to see what we can learn. Research has revealed a positive shift in patterns of alcohol consumption and a lowering in traffic fatalities from impaired driving — without any impact on tourism or alcohol sales.

Given what the data shows, it was very disappointing that SB 2096 could not get the attention of our legislators, even though this is an issue that affects the people of Hawaii across the islands.

More than ever, if we are to address the tough challenges facing us in Hawaii, all of us have an obligation to be more informed about what takes place in our state Capitol.

Remember it’s the people’s house, so we, the people, need to make our voices heard.

The alliance will be continuing the effort to lower the BAC in the next legislative session. But we have a long road to travel before we get there.

Look around you. Have any of your loved ones, your friends, family or neighbors, people you know well or even those with whom you may only have a passing acquaintance, suffered heartbreaking loss because of the impact of alcohol?

Are you sufficiently moved to want to make a difference to keep your community safe?

If so, when the time comes for testimony on reducing the BAC threshold when driving, we hope you will consider speaking out. It could make all the difference to those you love. It could help keep your son or daughter, your husband or wife, your boyfriend, girlfriend, sister or brother alive. It’s that important.

Kawena Bagano serves on multiple boards that address substance use in the community and help build resilient youth. Rick Collins is the project director for Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance.