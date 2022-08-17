Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A good time to take TheBus Today Updated 6:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is more than one potential benefit to having the free-bus-fare week set to start on Monday. One, of course, would be the stated reason: fighting the “Back to School Jam” that happens largely when schools and colleges all set off on a new academic year and private vehicles hit the roads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is more than one potential benefit to having the free-bus-fare week set to start on Monday. One, of course, would be the stated reason: fighting the “Back to School Jam” that happens largely when schools and colleges all set off on a new academic year and private vehicles hit the roads. The other is to jumpstart enthusiasm for public transit, which waned during the pandemic. And it’s good practice for the rail launch. For information about getting the free HOLO bus card, go to www.holocard.net. Previous Story Off the News: Iolani School’s electric plane