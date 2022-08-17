comscore Off the News: A good time to take TheBus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A good time to take TheBus

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

There is more than one potential benefit to having the free-bus-fare week set to start on Monday. One, of course, would be the stated reason: fighting the “Back to School Jam” that happens largely when schools and colleges all set off on a new academic year and private vehicles hit the roads. Read more

