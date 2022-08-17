Off the News: A good time to take TheBus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is more than one potential benefit to having the free-bus-fare week set to start on Monday. One, of course, would be the stated reason: fighting the “Back to School Jam” that happens largely when schools and colleges all set off on a new academic year and private vehicles hit the roads. Read more

There is more than one potential benefit to having the free-bus-fare week set to start on Monday. One, of course, would be the stated reason: fighting the “Back to School Jam” that happens largely when schools and colleges all set off on a new academic year and private vehicles hit the roads.

The other is to jumpstart enthusiasm for public transit, which waned during the pandemic. And it’s good practice for the rail launch.

For information about getting the free HOLO bus card, go to www.holocard.net.