5 arrests tied to theft, fraud probe at Honolulu airport
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Steven Merrill:
He is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Honolulu division
JULY 1 2021 CTY-Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Steven B. Merrill who became the special agent in charge of the Honolulu Field Office May 10
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree