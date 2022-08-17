comscore 5 arrests tied to theft, fraud probe at Honolulu airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 arrests tied to theft, fraud probe at Honolulu airport

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
At least five former and current state Department of Transportation workers assigned to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport have been arrested in connection with a long-running felony theft, conspiracy and procurement fraud probe conducted by investigators with the state Department of the Attorney General. Read more

