Differences emerge between Aiona and new running mate
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:57 p.m.
Seaula Tupai Jr:
Women should “save the lives they carry in their wombs by linking them to (those) wanting to adopt”
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Duke Aiona campaigned Friday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Laulaunui Street. Aiona secured the Republican gubernatorial spot on the general election ballot after Saturday’s primary election.