Hawaii News

Differences emerge between Aiona and new running mate

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Duke Aiona campaigned Friday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Laulaunui Street. Aiona secured the Republican gubernatorial spot on the general election ballot after Saturday’s primary election.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Duke Aiona campaigned Friday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Laulaunui Street. Aiona secured the Republican gubernatorial spot on the general election ballot after Saturday’s primary election.

There are some ideological differences between Hawaii gubernatorial Republican running mates James “Duke” Aiona and Seaula Tupai Jr., especially when it comes to abortion and gun control. Read more

