comscore Hawaii Pacific University offers $10,000 scholarships to incoming Hawaii students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Pacific University offers $10,000 scholarships to incoming Hawaii students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific University is making an unusual offer to qualifying Hawaii high school seniors in the class of 2023: $10,000-per-year scholarships to all who want to attend the state’s largest private college for their undergraduate studies. Read more

