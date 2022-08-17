comscore Honolulu Police Department reviewing results of personnel survey | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department reviewing results of personnel survey

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Honolulu police leadership is reviewing the results of an internal survey sent to 1,820 officers and 400 civilian personnel to help shape the future of the department. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales skidded during first half of year

Scroll Up