Kokua Line: Where is the catalog of Parks & Rec classes?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Regarding the Parks & Rec classes, are those for adults, too, or only kids? Are they free? Where is registration? Where is a class list? Read more

Question: Regarding the Parks & Rec classes, are those for adults, too, or only kids? Are they free? Where is registration? Where is a class list?

Answer: Classes and activities are available for children and adults. Many are free but some have fees. Registration for fall programs begins next week, online and in person. Browse the catalog at pros.hnl.info by clicking on the box marked “Activities.” Filter the results as you wish, including by enrollment age, activity type and where on Oahu a class is offered.

The state Department of Parks and Recreation encourages anyone who plans to register online to create an account now, ahead of the registration dates, which are expected to be busy. To create an account, go to the website previously mentioned and click on “Login” at the top right. Or, if you prefer, first view FAQs on the same page explaining how to create an account, register for a class and reset your password. Here are more details:

>> District I (Hawaii Kai to McCully) and District II (Makiki to Aiea): Online registration will begin Monday at 4 p.m. In-person registration will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

>> District III (Waipahu to Waianae), District IV (Waialua to Waimanalo) and District V (Pearl City, Mililani to Wahiawa): Online registration will begin Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. In-person registration will be Aug. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Online registration is done at pros.hnl.info. Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards are the only forms of payment, DPR said.

In-person registration occurs at the park where the class or activity will be held. Cash or checks are accepted for payment.

This registration period does not include activities at Honolulu’s botanical gardens, which will be announced later, DPR said.

Fall classes, which mainly begin the week after Labor Day, include a variety of sports, dance, exercise, arts and crafts, and other activities for keiki to kupuna.

Anticipating high demand, Nathan Serota, DPR spokesperson, encouraged people not only to create their online PROS account and peruse the catalog ahead of time, but also to log into their PROS account before 4 p.m. on their registration day.

“We are anticipating more interest in these classes as we are continuing to offer more in-person activities, with the convenience of online registration available for all classes (free and paid) for the first time this fall,” he said in an email. “A little bit of research and planning ahead of time can help ensure” Oahu residents get a spot in their preferred classes.

Q: Honolulu County’s Department of Transportation Services announced a fare-free week for TheBus from Monday to Aug. 26, for people who have a “functioning” HOLO card, which is the automated fare card. Does that mean you need to first load money on the card before using it during the free-ride period? If you don’t have a HOLO card, can you still ride the bus for free during that time?

A: No and no. “Functioning just means that the card cannot be broken (split in half, bent, etc). Money does not have to be loaded on the HOLO card for the free week. Although it does not have to be registered, we do encourage HOLO card holders to register their card to take advantage of its benefits. For example, if you do end up loading your registered HOLO card with funds or a pass, it can be transferred to a new card if it gets lost or stolen. If you do not register your card, there will be no way for HOLO to transfer funds from your lost or stolen card, to a new one,” said Travis Ota, DTS spokesperson.

“In order to take advantage of the free-fare week from Aug. 22-26, you will need a HOLO card. HOLO cards are free right now, from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26 at select retailers” and other locations, he said.

For more information about the HOLO card, see holocard.net or call 808-768-4656. For information about TheBus routes, see www.thebus.org or call 808-848-5555.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.