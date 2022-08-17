comscore Kokua Line: Where is the catalog of Parks & Rec classes? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where is the catalog of Parks & Rec classes?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Question: Regarding the Parks & Rec classes, are those for adults, too, or only kids? Are they free? Where is registration? Where is a class list? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales skidded during first half of year

Scroll Up