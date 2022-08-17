New dialysis clinic in Nanakuli fills growing need
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cheryl Soloman and Medical Director Arie Ganz greeted patient Mabel Maria with maile lei Tuesday after opening ceremonies at the Waianae Coast Nanakuli Dialysis Clinic.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, left, blessed the new dialysis facility with Ganz’s help.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Chris Smith, general manager of Western Division Fresenius Kidney Care, center left, and clinical manager Rhory Archibald, center right, untied maile lei Tuesday during a blessing at its new center in Nanakuli.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, patient Merrilee Oki sat in a dialysis chair in the new care center as Archibald stood by.