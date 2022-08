Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has added the following independent agents to its Diamond Head-Kahala office:

>> Elke Burkhardt previously worked as a Realtor-associate at Corcoran Pacific Properties.

>> Kimberly A.K. McKeague previously worked as a Realtor­-associate at Pacific International Realty. She earned her Associate in Arts in liberal arts at Leeward Community College.

>> Hiromi Tsuji worked at Hilton Grand Vacations Club as an international sales training manager. She also previously worked as a vacation ownership sales executive for eight years at Hilton Grand Vacation Club.

Chaminade University has appointed Jennifer Creech as vice president for enrollment management and student success. Creech has more than 15 years of experience. Prior to her new position, she has served as Chaminade University’s assistant vice president for student success and registrar since 2020.

