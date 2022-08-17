comscore Recount ‘completed’ for close Hawaii primary election races | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Recount ‘completed’ for close Hawaii primary election races

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 11 The state Office of Elections on Tuesday completed a recount of results from six close contests. Election officials Keenan Kinimaka, left, Clifton Weaver and Aulii Tenn prepared to move ballots to the sorting area on the third floor at the state Capitol before primary election day.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 11

    The state Office of Elections on Tuesday completed a recount of results from six close contests. Election officials Keenan Kinimaka, left, Clifton Weaver and Aulii Tenn prepared to move ballots to the sorting area on the third floor at the state Capitol before primary election day.

Four days after Hawaii’s primary election, a few races for elected office may still be too close to know who won. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales skidded during first half of year

Scroll Up