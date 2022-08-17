A documentary details how Manti Te’o’s life was wrecked by a catfishing scheme
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017
New Orleans Saints’ Manti Te’o (51) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree