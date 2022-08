Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team is in countdown mode after Tuesday’s final practice of training camp. Read more

The University of Hawaii football team is in countdown mode after Tuesday’s final practice of training camp.

“We had a good camp,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said of the 16 days of training, which featured two full-contact scrimmages and several installment sessions. “We made a lot of improvements throughout camp. We competed. We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s nice for us to now focus on (the Aug. 27 opener against) Vanderbilt.”

The UH coaches will spend today evaluating the personnel, reviewing practice video and finalizing the depth chart. For the next three practices beginning Thursday, the Warriors will implement their menu of plays for the opener. The process will be repeated next week leading to the kickoff at the Ching Complex.

“I think the kids are sick of competing against each other,” Yoro said. “We’re looking forward to a new opponent. … In camp, we were able to work on all the things we needed to work on, and now we’ve got to fine-tune as we put together a game plan.”

Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, defensive tackle John Tuitupou and linebackers Penei Pavihi and Isaiah Tufaga have fortified the front, while transfers Virdel Edwards II (Iowa State) and JoJo Forest (Oregon State) have reconstructed a secondary that lost five starters from a year ago. Defensive end Ezra Evaimalo, will linebacker Logan Taylor and defensive back Matagi Thompson also have impressed in camp.

Head coach Timmy Chang and offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker are not expected to announce the starting quarterback until next week, if at all. Brayden Schager, the primary backup last year, has emerged as a leader on and off the field. Unlike like last year, when Schager arrived as a freshman a month ahead of the start of training camp, he has had seven months to learn Shoemaker’s offense. Chang and Shoemaker were hired in January following Todd Graham’s resignation as head coach.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable,” Schager said.

Joey Yellen, a transfer from Pittsburgh, has displayed accuracy during team drills. Cammon Cooper, who transferred from Washington State in January, has been a dual threat with his plays on the run. Jake Farrell led what proved to be the decisive drive in overtime in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We’re continuing to watch these guys progress,” Chang said of the quarterbacks. “And it’s a close battle. We break down numbers and their statistics and things like that, and we watch them on tape.”

Chang said the staff also has the “inside view” of being able to question each quarterback on decisions, throws, problem solving and body language.

“Don’t be surprised if we use more than one guy,” Chang told reporters.

Last Saturday’s practice began at 4:30 p.m. — the same starting tine as the Vanderbilt game — to replicate conditions and lighting.

Tuesday’s “mock” day was a condensed dress rehearsal, featuring the Warriors running out to “Hawaii Five-0,” the players performing the ha‘a, change-of-possession timing, and a “halftime” chat in the locker room.

“We were able to walk through everything we were going to go through before the game, and go full-speed there for a little bit, and just kind of get a feel for what it’s going to be like Week Zero against Vandy,” Schager said. “It was really cool. You kind of get the jitters going out there, and it’s a lot of fun. We’re ready to go. It’s going to be a fun year.”