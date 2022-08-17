Scoreboard – Aug. 17, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational, Pool A at Sacred Hearts: Kapolei vs. DaVinci, 3:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Kapolei vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Seabury Hall vs. DaVinci, to follow; DaVinci vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Kapolei vs. Seabury Hall, to follow. Pool B at Kalani: Mililani vs. Liberty, 3 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kalani, to follow; Mililani vs. Kalani, to follow; Konawaena vs. Liberty, to follow; Liberty vs. Kalani, to follow; Mililani vs. Konawaena, to follow. Pool C at Saint Louis: Moanalua vs. Francis Parker, 3:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Mid-Pacific, to follow; Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific, to follow; Waianae vs. Francis Parker, to follow; Francis Parker vs.

Mid-Pacific, to follow; Moanalua vs. Waianae, to follow. Pool D at Saint Louis: Le Jardin vs. Orange Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Punahou, to follow; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, to follow; Radford vs. Orange Lutheran, to follow; Orange

Lutheran vs. Punahou, to follow; Le Jardin vs. Radford, to follow.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Nonleague: Punahou at Castle, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool 1—Kamehameha vs. Waimea, 3:30 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs. Kalaheo, 4:15 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Waimea, 4:15 p.m. (court 4); Waimea vs. Kalaheo,

5 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs.

Campbell, 5 p.m. (court 1). Pool 2—

Kahuku vs. Punahou 1-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 6:30 (court 4); Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-

Blue, 7:15 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 4);

Punahou I-AA vs. Kamehameha-Blue,

8 p.m. (court 4); Kahuku vs. Maryknoll,

8 p.m. (court 1). Pool 3—Mililani vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs.

Kamehameha-White, 6:30 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kamehameha-White, 7:15 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 3); ‘Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-

White, 8 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kaiser,

8 p.m. (court 2). Pool 4—University vs.

Farrington, 3:30 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs.

Kahuku-White, 3:30 p.m. (court 3);

University vs. Kahuku-White, 4:15 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs. Farrington, 4:15 p.m. (court 3); Farrington vs. Kahuku-White,

5 p.m. (court 3); University vs. Hilo, 5 p.m. (court 2). Matches at Kamehameha.

