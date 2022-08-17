Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 17, 2022 Today Updated 8:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, Pool A at Sacred Hearts: Kapolei vs. DaVinci, 3:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Kapolei vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Seabury Hall vs. DaVinci, to follow; DaVinci vs. Sacred Hearts, to follow; Kapolei vs. Seabury Hall, to follow. Pool B at Kalani: Mililani vs. Liberty, 3 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kalani, to follow; Mililani vs. Kalani, to follow; Konawaena vs. Liberty, to follow; Liberty vs. Kalani, to follow; Mililani vs. Konawaena, to follow. Pool C at Saint Louis: Moanalua vs. Francis Parker, 3:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Mid-Pacific, to follow; Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific, to follow; Waianae vs. Francis Parker, to follow; Francis Parker vs. Mid-Pacific, to follow; Moanalua vs. Waianae, to follow. Pool D at Saint Louis: Le Jardin vs. Orange Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Punahou, to follow; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, to follow; Radford vs. Orange Lutheran, to follow; Orange Lutheran vs. Punahou, to follow; Le Jardin vs. Radford, to follow. THURSDAY FOOTBALL Nonleague: Punahou at Castle, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool 1—Kamehameha vs. Waimea, 3:30 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs. Kalaheo, 4:15 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Waimea, 4:15 p.m. (court 4); Waimea vs. Kalaheo, 5 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs. Campbell, 5 p.m. (court 1). Pool 2— Kahuku vs. Punahou 1-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 6:30 (court 4); Kahuku vs. Kamehameha- Blue, 7:15 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 4); Punahou I-AA vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 8 p.m. (court 4); Kahuku vs. Maryknoll, 8 p.m. (court 1). Pool 3—Mililani vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-White, 6:30 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kamehameha-White, 7:15 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 3); ‘Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha- White, 8 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m. (court 2). Pool 4—University vs. Farrington, 3:30 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs. Kahuku-White, 3:30 p.m. (court 3); University vs. Kahuku-White, 4:15 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs. Farrington, 4:15 p.m. (court 3); Farrington vs. Kahuku-White, 5 p.m. (court 3); University vs. Hilo, 5 p.m. (court 2). Matches at Kamehameha. VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, Pool A at Sacred Hearts: Matches start at 3:30 p.m. Pool B at Kalani: Matches start at 3 p.m. Pool C at Saint Louis: Matches start at 3:30 p.m. Pool D at Saint Louis: Matches start at 3:30 p.m. Previous Story Television and radio – Aug. 17, 2022