Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 17, 2022 Today Updated 9:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Marlins 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Diamondbacks at Giants (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Baseball: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Curacao vs. Nicaragua 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Tennessee vs. Massachusetts 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Australia vs. Canada 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Washington vs. Hawaii 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 1: Liberty at Sky 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 1: Mercury at Aces 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Golf U.S. Amateur 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, quarterfinals Finland vs. Germany 6 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Sweden vs. Latvia 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Canada vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* United States vs. Czech Republic 4:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Soccer Women’s U20 WC: Netherlands vs. Ghana 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Women’s U-20 WC: USA vs. Japan 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham at Houston Dash 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Women’s Intl. Champ. Cup: Chelsea at Lyon 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 USL: Orange County at Las Vegas 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Women’s U20 WC: South Korea vs. France 4 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Women’s U-20 WC: Nigeria vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Wom.’s Intl. Chp. Cup: Portland at Monterrey 5:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 TENNIS ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Brewers 8:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Nationals at Padres 3:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Chinese Taipei vs. Italy 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Iowa vs. Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Texas vs. Pennsylvania 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 1: Wings at Sun 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Game 1: Wings at Sun 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Game 1: Mystics at Storm 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Bears at Seahawks 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 GOLF DP World: D+D Real Czech Masters 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Men’s Amateur, round of 32 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: BMW Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Albertsons Boise Open*** 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 GYMNASTICS U.S. Championships, day 1 1 p.m. OLY 202 260* LACROSSE: U-21 CHAMPIONSHIP, SEMIFINALS Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. Leon 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 SURFING WSL Tahiti Pro 7 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA TENNIS ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* RADIO Today TIME STATION LLWS: Bonney Lake vs. Honolulu 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants 3:45 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM FRIDAY TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at Brewers 8:10 a.m. 990-AM MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Rainbow Warriors to finalize depth chart as training camp ends