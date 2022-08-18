Two deputy superintendents added to lead Hawaii public school strategy and operations

The state Board of Education today approved the creation and appointments for two new deputy superintendent positions, despite concerns raised by Hawaii’s teachers union and others about worsening bureaucracy at the top of the state’s public school system.

The move increases the number of deputy superintendents directly under state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi to three. The two new positions at $190,000 apiece are temporary for now, pending permanent funding from the state Legislature.

Tammi Oyadomari-Chun was named deputy superintendent of strategy. She will be responsible for “leading, directing and supervising the strategic planning, transformation and modernization, and implementation of the strategic initiatives of the department,” a DOE press release said.

Curt T. Otaguro was named deputy superintendent of operations. He will be responsible for “assessing and enhancing the operations and administrative functions of the department,” the department said.

They join existing interim deputy superintendent Heidi Armstrong, who oversees academics.

Hayashi proposed adding the two deputy superintendent positions to work on overall department restructuring, to improve efficiency and effectiveness, board Chair Bruce Voss said.