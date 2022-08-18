Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Access to broadband service Today Updated 8:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Broadband connections are a necessity today, and the newly expanded, federally funded Affordable Connectivity Program could help, offering $30 monthly to help pay for an internet connection, and $100 toward cost of a laptop, desktop or tablet. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Broadband connections are a necessity today, and the newly expanded, federally funded Affordable Connectivity Program could help, offering $30 monthly to help pay for an internet connection, and $100 toward cost of a laptop, desktop or tablet. More than 100,000 additional households in Hawaii qualify: Discounts are available to individuals with income under $31,260 or a family of four with earnings under $63,840 (200% of Hawaii’s “poverty level” income), households with children receiving a free or reduced-price lunch at school or other public benefits, and students receiving a Pell Grant. Go to GetInternet.gov to sign up. Previous Story Column: Lowering blood-alcohol levels will save lives