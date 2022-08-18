Off the News: Access to broadband service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Broadband connections are a necessity today, and the newly expanded, federally funded Affordable Connectivity Program could help, offering $30 monthly to help pay for an internet connection, and $100 toward cost of a laptop, desktop or tablet.

More than 100,000 additional households in Hawaii qualify: Discounts are available to individuals with income under $31,260 or a family of four with earnings under $63,840 (200% of Hawaii’s “poverty level” income), households with children receiving a free or reduced-price lunch at school or other public benefits, and students receiving a Pell Grant.

Go to GetInternet.gov to sign up.