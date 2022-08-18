comscore Off the News: Monitoring the Marine Corps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Monitoring the Marine Corps

  • Today
  • Updated 7:33 p.m.

Agreements aligning the military with environmental watchdogs are good things. So it’s encouraging news that the Marine Corps has now signed a pact with the Environmental Protection Agency to better manage stormwater discharges at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Read more

