Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Monitoring the Marine Corps Today Updated 7:33 p.m.

Agreements aligning the military with environmental watchdogs are good things. So it's encouraging news that the Marine Corps has now signed a pact with the Environmental Protection Agency to better manage stormwater discharges at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

This arose after an EPA and state Health Department audit found stormwater releases out of compliance. And as the Red Hill debacle has shown, there can be further lapses, post-agreement. So there's still more for a good watchdog to monitor.