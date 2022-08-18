comscore Korean Festival to celebrate culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Korean Festival to celebrate culture

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • HAWAII KOREAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE The Hawaii Korean Farmers Music Association is scheduled as the opening performance for Saturday’s annual Korean Festival on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center.

    HAWAII KOREAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

    The Hawaii Korean Farmers Music Association is scheduled as the opening performance for Saturday’s annual Korean Festival on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center.

  • HAWAII KOREAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE People dressed in traditional Korean outfits. A groom, left, bride and royal officials.

    HAWAII KOREAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

    People dressed in traditional Korean outfits. A groom, left, bride and royal officials.

The 18th annual Korean Festival is scheduled for Saturday to celebrate Korean culture with virtual K-pop artist APOKI, song and dance contests, Korean street food, drinks and other festivities. Read more

Previous Story
New dialysis clinic in Nanakuli fills growing need

Scroll Up