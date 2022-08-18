comscore Man indicted on attempted-murder charge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man indicted on attempted-murder charge

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Oscar Kanoa

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Oscar Kanoa

An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted a 43-year-old Maili man on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the beating of a 51-year-old Waianae woman with whom he told police he was having an affair. Read more

Previous Story
New dialysis clinic in Nanakuli fills growing need

Scroll Up