Hawaii design firm G70 welcomes two new employees:

>> Elyse Takashige rejoins G70 as a pro­ject architect. Takashige brings nearly a decade of experience in architectural design and project management.

>> Kiralee Ramos joins the G70 team as a planner. Ramos, a former intern, holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Star O’Toole Marcus &Fisher has hired Kari K. Noborikawa as a litigation associate. Noborikawa earned her Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School. She also graduated magna cum laude from Chapman University and Wilkinson College of Humanities &Social Science, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science and peace studies.

