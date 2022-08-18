Chaminade picked to win PacWest again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade volleyball team was chosen to repeat as PacWest champion in a vote of conference coaches and ranked No. 25 in the AVCA Division II Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, both released Wednesday.

The Silverswords received eight of the 11 first-place votes for a total of 118 points in the PacWest poll. Hawaii Hilo was picked sixth with 76 points and Hawaii Pacific was voted seventh with 53.

Chaminade senior Alexia Byrnes was voted the PacWest Preseason Player of the Year and the Setter of the Year.

Silverswords sophomore outside hitter Greta Corti and senior opposite/outside hitter Brooklen Pe‘a were voted to the seven-player All-PacWest Team.

In the AVCA poll, Chaminade received 123 points. Tampa was ranked No. 1 with 1.158 points.

Chaminade, Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific open the season Friday in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge.

The Silverswords finished 27-6 overall last season, including 17-3 in the PacWest.

Hawaii’s Bryan eliminated in Tahiti

Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan was eliminated by Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy on Wednesday during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro at Teahupo‘o, Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Bryan lost 8.93 to 5.33 in the elimination-round matchup.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore advanced to the quarterfinals by virtue of winning her opening-round heat, which included Bryan. Moore will face Tahiti’s Vahine Fierro.

In the partially completed men’s first round, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya finished second in his heat with a 10.93. France’s Kauli Vaast won with a 13.60 and Australia’s Ethan Ewing was third with a 2.33.

Hawaii’s Seth Moniz has yet to surf in his first-round heat.