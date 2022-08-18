comscore Chaminade picked to win PacWest again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chaminade picked to win PacWest again

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The Chaminade volleyball team was chosen to repeat as PacWest champion in a vote of conference coaches and ranked No. 25 in the AVCA Division II Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, both released Wednesday. Read more

