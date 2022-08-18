comscore Prep football preview: Outsized Aiea steps up to face No. 6 Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football preview: Outsized Aiea steps up to face No. 6 Kapolei

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
    Aiea quarterback Ezekiel Olie is a dual-threat playmaker.

In 2021, Na Alii of Aiea had something gritty. Resilient. Outsized by most foes, even in OIA Division I, coach Wendell Say’s offense found ways to move the football downfield. Defensively, cornerback/safety Bishop Foumai was a classic example of Aiea’s talent, skill and heart. Read more

