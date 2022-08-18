Prep football preview: Outsized Aiea steps up to face No. 6 Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2021, Na Alii of Aiea had something gritty. Resilient. Outsized by most foes, even in OIA Division I, coach Wendell Say’s offense found ways to move the football downfield. Defensively, cornerback/safety Bishop Foumai was a classic example of Aiea’s talent, skill and heart. Read more

In 2021, Na Alii of Aiea had something gritty.

Resilient. Outsized by most foes, even in OIA Division I, coach Wendell Say’s offense found ways to move the football downfield. Defensively, cornerback/safety Bishop Foumai was a classic example of Aiea’s talent, skill and heart. Na Alii went 3-2 in the regular season, then stunned Moanalua, 17-14, for the league championship.

A loss to eventual state champion ‘Iolani followed, but the bulk of that young offense is back. Aiea is 1-0 after a 41-17 rout of defending D-II state champion Kapaa two weekends ago. Next up on Friday night is a formidable foe in No. 6-ranked Kapolei, a mainstay in OIA Open, has already wiped out D-I teams Kealakehe and Farrington by a combined score of 112-0. Kickoff at the Hurricanes’ field will be around 7:30 p.m., following the JV matchup.

Now a junior, Ezekiel Olie passed for 108 yards and one touchdown against Kapaa. The modest numbers belie his ability to make plays on the ground and through the air, particularly as returning pass catchers Jayden Chanel (five receptions, 74 yards, one TD), Geronimo Ulugaran (three, 20, two) and Jheremie Cacpal bring experience and chemistry to the offense.

Last season, the three combined for 94 catches, 1,209 yards and 13 TDs. Olie was explosive, yet showed his youth as a sophomore with 14 TD passes and 13 picks. As his completion rate increases this fall — he had a 55-percent clip in ’21 — the defending champs will be that much tougher to stop.

“We have great kids. We were young last year, kind of snuck up on everybody,” coach Say said. “We’ve got to stay healthy. Kapolei is a big team. In (summer) pass league, they came down with 60-something players and we had 30-something.”

Among those 30-something, though, is Noah Spencer, who started at quarterback because Olie was sick. Spencer was 5-for-5 with three TD tosses and 56 yards. Running back Kaiamna Lale-Saole led Na alii in rushing last season, yet never scored a TD. He had 149 yards and a TD on the ground against Kapaa.

“Noah is a pleasant surprise. We have good competition there,” Say said, adding that Spencer can also play receiver and running back.

Kapaa had limited success with elite college prospect Solomone Malafu, but Kapolei is talented, deep and well-prepared. Many of the Hurricanes play year-round with MBC Athletics.

“They’re impressive. We’ve got to stop the big plays. They don’t run much except for the quarterbacks,” Say said, referring to Tama Amisone and Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa.

Amisone has been superb with 426 yards and 10 TD passes already, along with 97 yards and three more TDs on the ground. Tagovailoa-Amosa leads the Hurricanes in rushing with 101 yards on nine carries with two TDs.

Six different ’Canes have caught TDs. Malachi Tapaoan (11 receptions, 145 yards, three TDs) and Riley Camarillo (12, 132, two) lead a deep corps of receivers.

“We’re trying not to overplay it. It’s just another game, another good team,” Say said. “It comes down to who makes the fewest penalties and mistakes.”

It also comes down to confidence.

“I’d put our 11 against anybody,” he added.

Say is the unofficial dean of OIA football coaches, now in his 30th year as head coach. His counterpart, Darren Hernandez, is in his 26th season, including 20 at Kapolei. The two programs last met in 2017, a 41-0 win by Kapolei.

The Hurricanes have won the last 11 meetings. Aiea last beat Kapolei in ’03, 22-15.

Today

Punahou (1-0) at Castle (0-1), 6 p.m.

The Buffanblu bent without breaking in a 35-0 win over Moanalua five nights ago. The Knights are coming off a 26-6 loss to Waianae. Punahou QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele did not throw a TD pass, and didn’t need to.

A punishing ground attack allowed 215-pound Alai Williams and 210-pound Iosepa Lyman to combine for 127 yards and four TDs on just 18 attempts. That set up plenty of timely opportunities for receivers Astin Hange, Noah Macapulay and Kalen Smith.

Under second-year head coach Junior Pale, Castle is in the midst of a tough nonconference slate that includes ‘Iolani next week. The Knights have one of the top returning receivers in OIA D-I, Coby Tanioka (eight receptions, 115 yards).

Friday

Newport Harbor (Calif.) (0-0) at Farrington (1-1), 7 p.m.

The Sailors were 7-8 overall in ’21, finishing fourth in the Harbor League (2-3). They rallied for a 42-35 win over Temecula Valley in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 final. Newport Harbor then lost to Aquinas in the CIF Division 3-AA playoffs, 42-28.

“Newport Harbor is from San Diego. They have good size,” Farrington coach Daniel Sanchez said. “We were supposed to play them two years ago.”

The Governors are at a crossroads of sorts after a lopsided win over Waialua and a lopsided loss to Kapolei.

“We came in on Saturday and just did a team exercise. We just wanted to get them in and a have a talk, not much physical stuff,” Sanchez said. “We’ve just got to be able to bounce back and regroup, and get better. This is only the preseason, so we’re hoping this gets us ready for the (regular) season.”

McKinley (0-1) at Kaiser (0-1), 7 p.m.

Kaiser is coming off a bye week after opening with a 62-27 nonconference loss to ‘Iolani. The Cougars amassed 522 yards of total offense against the defending D-I state champions.

Easton Yoshino and Donovan Reis shared snaps at QB, while Reis rushed for a team-high 122 yards with two TDs. Keegan Lime and Makans Naleieha lead the receiving corps. McKinley fell to D-I Roosevelt, 51-7, two weeks ago.

Saturday

Waianae (1-0) at Kahuku (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Coach Thom Kaumeyer has the Seariders off to a good start. One big question is, can the visitors match up physically against Kahuku’s balanced offense. Another is this: can any team move the ball consistently against Kahuku’s star-studded defense.

Kahuku senior defensive back Brock Fonoimoana committed to Utah early in the week. Linebacker Liona Lefau committed to Texas during the summer. Edge rusher Leonard Ah You remains quiet for now while sitting on 10 scholarship offers.

Waipahu (1-0) at Campbell (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

The cane knife trophy is at stake in this battle between historic rivals. Waipahu came through with clutch defense in a 36-25 win over OIA Open member Leilehua last week. Liatama Uiliata had 10 catches for 230 yards and a TD.

Campbell got a stellar performance by Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in his debut. The sophomore passed for 230 yards and three TDs (9-for-13) in a 34-0 win over Kailua last week.

Waialua (0-1) at Nanakuli (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli returned from Maui with a loss, likely better after the challenge of playing an MIL D-I title contender. Waialua showed some offensive spark in a 42-7 loss to D-I Farrington two weeks ago.

Kalaheo (0-2) vs. Kalani (0-1) at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

It will be tight quarters in OIA D-II, which means this is a key early-season game for both teams. The Falcons showed some offensive potential in a 36-21 loss at Keaau last week. Kynan McCartney passed for 304 yards and two TDs.

Kalaheo has been blanked 94-0 in nonconference losses to Damien and Pac-Five. The offense is doing what it can through the air. The Mustangs have thrown 62 passes and run the ball 23 times.

Damien (2-0) at Moanalua (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Damien has won big and it has won close. An 18-14 win over Pearl City last weekend sets the tone for this matchup with the OIA’s newest Open Division member.

Pearl City (1-1) vs. Kaimuki (0-1) at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Last year, Robin Kami became Pearl City’s all-time leader in wins by a coach. This fall, the Chargers are in aerial mode. QB Trey Dacoscos has passed for 417 yards on 73 pass attempts with three TDs and six picks.

Kaimuki had a bye week after losing to Waimea, 48-6. Pearl City beat the Bulldogs last year, 27-0.