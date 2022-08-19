Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Getting back in top shape Today Updated 5:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! What’s next for Gov. David Ige? After eight years, recovering from the state’s most challenging job comes to mind. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. What’s next for Gov. David Ige? After eight years, recovering from the state’s most challenging job comes to mind. “I want to get healthy,” he told the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” on Aug. 17. “I want to be able to exercise and lose a few pounds, get back to running on a more regular basis, because I do know that I want to be able to be in good health so I can enjoy the next phase.” That’s sound advice for anyone, whatever their employment status. Previous Story Editorial: More is better for voter turnout