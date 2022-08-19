Off the News: Getting back in top shape

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What’s next for Gov. David Ige? After eight years, recovering from the state’s most challenging job comes to mind. Read more

What’s next for Gov. David Ige?

After eight years, recovering from the state’s most challenging job comes to mind.

“I want to get healthy,” he told the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” on Aug. 17. “I want to be able to exercise and lose a few pounds, get back to running on a more regular basis, because I do know that I want to be able to be in good health so I can enjoy the next phase.”

That’s sound advice for anyone, whatever their employment status.