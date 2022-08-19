Editorial: Activate Waikiki’s problem locations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Along beachside Kalakaua Avenue, the primary promenade for tourists in Waikiki, Honolulu city government is grappling with crime and vandalism. And at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, at the gateway to Waikiki, state agencies have been tussling for decades with rising disrepair, along with crime, vandalism and other assorted misbehaviors that plague the site.

That’s a reflection of urban life in Hawaii, which has become more crowded, expensive and complicated in this century. Parks and public areas that were laid-back gathering places a generation ago have been pressured by growing use, deterioration and lack of maintenance, and increasing homelessness has led to people occupying spaces never meant to be used in that way.

That’s where “activation” — providing an attraction that draws widespread, continuous public use, thereby discouraging illegal or antisocial behavior — comes in.

For a series of pavilions along Kalakaua Avenue, providing an activity — a refreshment stand, a beach boys concession — has been successful in many ways, creating a friendly, lively atmosphere. But at Pavilion No. 4, at the corner of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues, problems persist, proving too much for the Pacific Island Beach Boys.

Although they successfully provide services at a Kuhio Beach concession stand and Waikiki’s Pavilion No. 3, the beach boys lasted only months at Pavilion No. 4 before giving the pavilion back to the city, citing vandalism and crime.

Last month, Waikiki resident John Deutzman called Pavilion No. 4 “an embarrassment and a disaster,” with people “defecating, fighting, drinking, dealing drugs right there every day.”

This week, the city said talks are in progress to again fill Pavilion No. 4. However, while city spokesman Ian Scheuring said “long-term activation” would be good for the spot, the city hasn’t yet found a solution.

Ideas put forward at an Aug. 9 Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting include a Biki bikeshare stand, or guarded storage lockers. Scheuring raised the possibility of filling the pavilion with a city agency. None of those solutions sound particularly lively or social, but they would fill the space so that it doesn’t attract illicit activities.

Pavilion No. 4 is in an attractive location, and it would be a shame to see it taken over with lockers or some stagnant installation. While it may not be best suited for a beach boy stand, the city would do best to place an activity there that involves a live attendant and interaction with beachgoers, creating a visible presence and increased security.

In the near term, things look a little better at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, while the need for intervention is just as urgent. The harbor has been in dire need of attention and repair for more than a decade, left in limbo by the 2016 collapse of a plan to build a mixed-use project at the harbor by developer Honeybee USA, which suffered financial setbacks and lost its lease with the state.

In 2018, the Board of Land and Natural Resources voted to renew a call for private-developer proposals for projects at the harbor. While that develops, BLNR has approved a temporary food truck and entertainment court, with renewable, revocable 30-day permits.

Plans call for a food service and Hawaiian music, 32 umbrella-­covered tables, an entertainment area and landscaping. The operators pledge to provide 24/7 security and maintain nearby public restrooms; that would seem to check all the boxes.

Ultimately, local and state governments need a long-term master plan for besieged public spaces and consistent interventions for those who misuse shared areas.

In the meantime, offering culturally appropriate attractions at troubled spaces can fend off decay and criminal activity. If done right, activation can celebrate its location, and that should be the goal.