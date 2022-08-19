Kokua Line: When can I leave COVID-19 isolation?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Qu estion : There’s been a lot of information about the changes for people who were exposed to COVID- 19, but what about if you actually test positive? Read more

Question: There’s been a lot of information about the changes for people who were exposed to COVID- 19, but what about if you actually test positive?

Q: Do I have to stay home if I am still positive after 10 days, even though I feel fine?

Q: If I had COVID-19, do I have to stay home until I test negative?

Answer: No to all three questions, if you have no symptoms or are getting better and don’t have a fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. As the first reader noted, relaxed rules for people exposed to COVID-19 have been widely publicized — they don’t need to quarantine based on exposure alone. However, people who catch COVID-19 still need to isolate; there’s some confusion on the difference between quarantine and isolation, based on the number of questions we’re getting.

The CDC revised its COVID-19 recommendations Aug. 11, and the DOH updated its guidance online four days later. Here is a summary of the current isolation guidance for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who test positive for the disease, from the CDC and DOH. Read the full information at 808ne.ws/cdciso and 808ne.ws/isolation, respectively.

>> Starting isolation: Isolate from others when you have symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive for the disease, regardless of vaccination status. If you have symptoms or suspect you have the disease, don’t wait for your test result to begin isolation. Stay home and keep away from others in your home. Monitor symptoms and seek treatment if needed, by calling your doctor, or 911 if it’s a medical emergency. If you test positive, let your close contacts, employer and/or school know.

>> Ending isolation: If you began isolation before getting a test result, then test negative and have no symptoms, you may end isolation at that point. People who test negative on a home test but who have symptoms should continue to isolate and test again after at least 24 hours; they may exit isolation if the second test also is negative. People who test positive but have no symptoms may end isolation after Day 5. People who test positive and have symptoms may end isolation after Day 5 if they’ve had no fever for 24 hours, without taking fever-reducing medications, and their symptoms have improved. “If you still have fever or your other symptoms have not improved, continue to isolate until they improve,” the CDC says. People with moderate to severe illness should isolate through Day 10. “If you had severe illness or have a weakened immune system, consult your doctor before ending isolation. Ending isolation without a viral test may not be an option for you,” it says.

>> After isolation: Wear a well-fitted mask through at least Day 10 when around others inside your home and indoors in public. During that period, don’t go anywhere you can’t wear a mask; avoid public transportation and travel; and avoid being around people who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19. At-home antigen testing might shorten your mask requirement or extend it. “With two sequential negative tests 48 hours apart, you may remove your mask sooner than Day 10,” the CDC says. However, if your antigen test is positive, you might still be infectious and should continue wearing a mask and wait at least 48 hours before testing again. “Continue taking antigen tests at least 48 hours apart until you have two sequential negative results. This may mean you need to continue wearing a mask and testing beyond Day 10.”

Mahalo

Mahalo to a female stranger who was walking and came to my assistance Aug. 8 by calling 911 for me when I had an epileptic seizure. Mahalo also to our first responders (Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Serv­ices) for working together and for their quick response. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.