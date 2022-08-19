comscore Kokua Line: When can I leave COVID-19 isolation? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When can I leave COVID-19 isolation?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered during a vaccination clinic at Papakolea Community Center.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered during a vaccination clinic at Papakolea Community Center.

Question: There’s been a lot of information about the changes for people who were exposed to COVID- 19, but what about if you actually test positive? Read more

Previous Story
Tripler VA center gets visit from Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy

Scroll Up