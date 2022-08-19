comscore OceanFest returning to Waikiki on Saturday celebrating its 20th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

OceanFest returning to Waikiki on Saturday celebrating its 20th anniversary

  By Allison Schaefers
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Duke's Oceanfest head organizers Jim Fulton, left, and Chris Colgate pose for a portrait at the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Waikiki. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke's OceanFest – Waikiki's Premier Ocean Sports Festival – is being held this year with eight days of competitions and events from August 20 to 28 to honor the legacy and achievements of Duke Kahanamoku. This also marks the 20th anniversary of Duke's OceanFest going back to when the USPS stamp of Duke Kahanamoku was unveiled in 2002.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke’s OceanFest will begin Saturday with eight days of competitions and events to honor the legacy and achievements of Duke Kahanamoku. Head OceanFest organizers Chris Colgate, left, and Jim Fulton are seen Thursday in front of the Duke Kahanamoku exhibit inside the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

    After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke’s OceanFest will begin Saturday with eight days of competitions and events to honor the legacy and achievements of Duke Kahanamoku. Head OceanFest organizers Chris Colgate, left, and Jim Fulton are seen Thursday in front of the Duke Kahanamoku exhibit inside the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

Duke’s OceanFest kicks off eight days of ocean sports events Saturday while celebrating its 20th anniversary, which goes back to 2002 when the U.S. Postal Service unveiled its Duke Kahanamoku stamp. Read more

