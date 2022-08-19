OceanFest returning to Waikiki on Saturday celebrating its 20th anniversary
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Duke’s Oceanfest head organizers Jim Fulton, left, and Chris Colgate pose for a portrait at the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Waikiki. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke’s OceanFest – Waikiki’s Premier Ocean Sports Festival – is being held this year with eight days of competitions and events from August 20 to 28 to honor the legacy and achievements of Duke Kahanamoku. This also marks the 20th anniversary of Duke’s OceanFest going back to when the USPS stamp of Duke Kahanamoku was unveiled in 2002.
