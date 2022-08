On the Move: Child & Family Service

Carl Bonham , executive director at UHERO, professor of Economics at University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH System liaison — nonvoting member)

The Child &Family Service board of directors has welcomed nine new board members:

The Child & Family Service board of directors has welcomed nine new board members. Read more

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service