On the Move: Child & Family Service

The Child &Family Service board of directors has welcomed nine new board members:

Carl Bonham, executive director at UHERO, professor of Economics at University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH System liaison — nonvoting member)

Art Gladstone, RN, FACHE, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Hawaii Pacific Health

Scott Miyasato, senior vice president and general counsel, Outrigger Hospitality Group

Diane Paloma, president and CEO, Hawaii Dental Service

Col. Angenene L. Robertson, director for manpower and personnel, Headquarters U.S. Indo- Pacific Command (military liaison — nonvoting member)

Kaiulani Sodaro, senior vice president, Howard Hughes Corp.

Ramsay R.M. Taum, cultural sustainability planner, PBR Hawaii &Associates Inc.

Agatha Viernes-LeGros, senior vice president of Corporate Banking, Bank of Hawaii

Roy “Randy” Vitousek, resident partner, Cades Schutte LLP

