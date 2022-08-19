Hawaii News On the Move: Child & Family Service Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Child & Family Service board of directors has welcomed nine new board members. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Child &Family Service board of directors has welcomed nine new board members: Carl Bonham, executive director at UHERO, professor of Economics at University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH System liaison — nonvoting member) Art Gladstone, RN, FACHE, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Hawaii Pacific Health Scott Miyasato, senior vice president and general counsel, Outrigger Hospitality Group Diane Paloma, president and CEO, Hawaii Dental Service Col. Angenene L. Robertson, director for manpower and personnel, Headquarters U.S. Indo- Pacific Command (military liaison — nonvoting member) Kaiulani Sodaro, senior vice president, Howard Hughes Corp. Ramsay R.M. Taum, cultural sustainability planner, PBR Hawaii &Associates Inc. Agatha Viernes-LeGros, senior vice president of Corporate Banking, Bank of Hawaii Roy “Randy” Vitousek, resident partner, Cades Schutte LLP ——— Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Tripler VA center gets visit from Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy