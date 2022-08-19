comscore Rearview Mirror: Liliuokalani Protestant Church highlights important Hawaii anniversaries in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Liliuokalani Protestant Church highlights important Hawaii anniversaries in 2022

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa was founded 190 years ago. It is one of the oldest churches on Oahu. The church has a unique weather vane with an iwa bird holding a fish in its mouth. It celebrates its 190th anniversary this year.

  • COURTESY BILL ROMERHAUS Queen Lili‘uokalani donated this clock to Liliu­okalani Church in 1892. It’s 32 inches in diameter.

  • COURTESY ST. FRANCIS Above, the St. Francis Kupuna Village courtyard in Liliha includes a statue of St. Marianne Cope, who came to Hawaii in 1883 with six other nuns.

Every year, I write about the anniversaries of important Hawaii organizations. Last week I explored the 100th anniversary of radio and the 70th anniversary of television in Hawaii. Here are some other significant milestones: a church, hospital, country store and bike path. Read more

