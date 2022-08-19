Rearview Mirror: Liliuokalani Protestant Church highlights important Hawaii anniversaries in 2022
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 10:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa was founded 190 years ago. It is one of the oldest churches on Oahu. The church has a unique weather vane with an iwa bird holding a fish in its mouth. It celebrates its 190th anniversary this year.
COURTESY BILL ROMERHAUS
Queen Lili‘uokalani donated this clock to Liliuokalani Church in 1892. It’s 32 inches in diameter.
COURTESY ST. FRANCIS
Above, the St. Francis Kupuna Village courtyard in Liliha includes a statue of St. Marianne Cope, who came to Hawaii in 1883 with six other nuns.