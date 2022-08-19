comscore Retirement ceremony foreshadows end of coal power era on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Retirement ceremony foreshadows end of coal power era on Oahu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM AES Corp. and Gov. David Ige held a retirement ceremony Thursday for the coal power plant, pictured above, and its 41 employees at Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei.

    AES Corp. and Gov. David Ige held a retirement ceremony Thursday for the coal power plant, pictured above, and its 41 employees at Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pat Murphy, who was a newly hired maintenance technician in 1991 when the plant was under construction, stood in front of the facility Thursday. He is now vice president of plant operations and will help decommission the facility.

    Pat Murphy, who was a newly hired maintenance technician in 1991 when the plant was under construction, stood in front of the facility Thursday. He is now vice president of plant operations and will help decommission the facility.

About 40 power plant workers who help keep the lights on across Oahu received thanks from local government leaders and their company Thursday, two weeks before the facility’s long-planned shutdown. Read more

