University of Hawaii board receives first draft of strategic plan for 2023-2029 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii board receives first draft of strategic plan for 2023-2029

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

A first-draft outline of a new strategic plan for the University of Hawaii system calls for providing education to a bigger chunk of the islands’ population, eliminating the state’s shortages of teachers and other high- demand workers, and improving equity for Native Hawaiian students and employees among its numerous goals. Read more

