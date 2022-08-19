Hawaii Beat | Sports Stanford headlines Wahine hoops schedule By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The reigning Big West champion University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face three opponents that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament — most notably Final Four participant Stanford — prior to opening its defense of the conference title. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The reigning Big West champion University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face three opponents that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament — most notably Final Four participant Stanford — prior to opening its defense of the conference title. UH released the 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, and the Rainbow Wahine will open the season on the road to face Oregon State on Nov. 7 and Portland on Nov. 9. UH makes its home debut on Nov. 18 against ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun Conference) champion Florida Gulf Coast in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. FGCU will stick around to join UH in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, which includes Grambling State and Stanford, the following week. The Wahine take on the Pac-12 champion Cardinal in the tournament finale on Nov. 27. UH will face Mountain West Conference champion UNLV at home on Dec. 11 before closing the nonconference schedule at San Jose State on Dec. 21. The Wahine open Big West play on the road at UC Davis on Dec. 29 and at Cal Poly on New Year’s Eve. UH went 20-10 overall and captured the Big West’s regular-season and tournament titles last season. The Wahine lost BWC Player of the Year Amy Atwell to graduation, but return nine of their next 10 leading scorers. Rainbow Wahine soccer opener postponed The University of Hawaii soccer team’s season opener against Grand Canyon on Thursday was postponed about 27 minutes into the match due to severe weather in Phoenix. The match will resume at 7 a.m. today with the host Antelopes leading 1-0. Grand Canyon’s Bekah Valdez scored the ’Lopes’ goal in the 11th minute. GCU had taken six shots to UH’s one when play was halted due to lightning in the area. 2022-23 University of Hawaii women’s basketball schedule Nov. 7—at Oregon State Nov. 9—at Portland Bank of Hawaii Classic (Nov. 18-20) Nov. 18 — Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 20 — Lipscomb Rainbow Wahine Showdown (Nov. 25-27) Nov. 25 — Grambling State Nov. 26 — Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 27 — Stanford Dec. 11 — UNLV Dec. 21 — at San Jose State Dec. 29 — at UC Davis* Dec. 31 — at Cal Poly* Jan. 5 — UC San Diego* Jan. 7 — Cal State Fullerton* Jan. 14 — at Long Beach State* Jan. 16 — at Cal State Northridge* Jan. 19 — UC Irvine* Jan. 21 — UC Riverside* Jan. 28 — at UC Santa Barbara* Feb. 2 — UC Davis* Feb. 4 — Cal Poly* Feb. 9 — at UC San Diego* Feb. 11 — at Cal State Fullerton* Feb. 18 — Long Beach State* Feb. 20 — CSU Bakersfield* Feb 23 — at UC Riverside* Feb. 25 — at UC Irvine* March 2 — Cal State Northridge* March 4 — UC Santa Barbara* *—Big West Conference Previous Story University of Hawaii regents approve $30M plan to expand Ching stadium to 17,000 seats Next Story Scoreboard – Aug. 19, 2022