Stanford headlines Wahine hoops schedule
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Stanford headlines Wahine hoops schedule

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The reigning Big West champion University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face three opponents that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament — most notably Final Four participant Stanford — prior to opening its defense of the conference title. Read more

