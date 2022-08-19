Stanford headlines Wahine hoops schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reigning Big West champion University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face three opponents that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament — most notably Final Four participant Stanford — prior to opening its defense of the conference title. Read more

UH released the 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, and the Rainbow Wahine will open the season on the road to face Oregon State on Nov. 7 and Portland on Nov. 9. UH makes its home debut on Nov. 18 against ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun Conference) champion Florida Gulf Coast in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FGCU will stick around to join UH in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, which includes Grambling State and Stanford, the following week. The Wahine take on the Pac-12 champion Cardinal in the tournament finale on Nov. 27.

UH will face Mountain West Conference champion UNLV at home on Dec. 11 before closing the nonconference schedule at San Jose State on Dec. 21.

The Wahine open Big West play on the road at UC Davis on Dec. 29 and at Cal Poly on New Year’s Eve.

UH went 20-10 overall and captured the Big West’s regular-season and tournament titles last season. The Wahine lost BWC Player of the Year Amy Atwell to graduation, but return nine of their next 10 leading scorers.

Rainbow Wahine soccer opener postponed

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s season opener against Grand Canyon on Thursday was postponed about 27 minutes into the match due to severe weather in Phoenix.

The match will resume at 7 a.m. today with the host Antelopes leading 1-0. Grand Canyon’s Bekah Valdez scored the ’Lopes’ goal in the 11th minute. GCU had taken six shots to UH’s one when play was halted due to lightning in the area.

2022-23 University of Hawaii women’s basketball schedule

Nov. 7—at Oregon State

Nov. 9—at Portland

Bank of Hawaii Classic (Nov. 18-20)

Nov. 18 — Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 20 — Lipscomb

Rainbow Wahine Showdown (Nov. 25-27)

Nov. 25 — Grambling State

Nov. 26 — Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 27 — Stanford

Dec. 11 — UNLV

Dec. 21 — at San Jose State

Dec. 29 — at UC Davis*

Dec. 31 — at Cal Poly*

Jan. 5 — UC San Diego*

Jan. 7 — Cal State Fullerton*

Jan. 14 — at Long Beach State*

Jan. 16 — at Cal State Northridge*

Jan. 19 — UC Irvine*

Jan. 21 — UC Riverside*

Jan. 28 — at UC Santa Barbara*

Feb. 2 — UC Davis*

Feb. 4 — Cal Poly*

Feb. 9 — at UC San Diego*

Feb. 11 — at Cal State Fullerton*

Feb. 18 — Long Beach State*

Feb. 20 — CSU Bakersfield*

Feb 23 — at UC Riverside*

Feb. 25 — at UC Irvine*

March 2 — Cal State Northridge*

March 4 — UC Santa Barbara*

*—Big West Conference