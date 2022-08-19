Hawaii quarterback efficient in first prep for Vandy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Commodores are now on the University of Hawaii football team’s play list.

Thursday’s practice marked the first time this preseason the Rainbow Warriors focused exclusively on the Aug. 27 opener against Vanderbilt at the Ching Complex.

The Warriors created scout teams that simulated the Commodores’ schemes, motions and tendencies.

“It’s a lot easier when you can narrow down the game plan a little bit more,” quarterback Joey Yellen said. “You kind of know why you’re doing everything instead of just installing and working on your offensive things. You’re trying to attack specific looks. I thought it was a solid first step.”

Yellen, Brayden Schager, Cammon Cooper and Jake Farrell were the quarterbacks facing the scout defense. Connor Apo and Armani Edden were the scout quarterbacks. Yellen and Schager were sharp in the team drills. Yellen was 5-for-5, including an apparent scoring pass to tight end Caleb Phillips. Schager was 4-for-5.

Yellen transferred from Pittsburgh in May after participating in spring drills with the Panthers. “It’s more about picking up the offense,” Yellen said. “That’s the thing about being a quarterback. You’ve got to get timing with the receivers. You’ve got to understand how each of them runs their routes. You’re also trying to figure out how you read certain concepts. … It’s getting on the same page with (offensive coordinator Ian) Shoemaker, getting on the same page with the receivers, same page with the line.”

Yellen said dividing practices into two separate sessions was beneficial in the early part of preseason training. That allowed each player more reps. “Reps are the key,” Yellen said. “At the end of the day, you need a lot of reps. Having those rep s at the beginning of camp definitely helped.”

On defense, first-year Warriors Malik Hausman and Peter Manuma are among the competitors at nickelback. Hausman, who transferred from Arizona, took the scenic route to Manoa after turning down a scholarship offer from UH in 2017.

“I love it here,” Hausman said. “It’s beautiful out on the island, being here with a bunch of dudes I never met before but it feels like a real ‘braddahhood,’ as they call it. It’s different from where I’m from (in Las Vegas). It’s more family-like. It’s more respectful around the culture, the island and the program. It’s beautiful.”

Hausman is reunited with UH linebackers coach Chris Brown. At Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Brown was an assistant coach and strength coordinator when Hausman was a Gaels student.

“When I was at Gorman, the kid was a star for us,” Brown said of the 6-foot, 180-pound Hausman. “He was smart, tough, big for his position. He was a baller for us.”

Bishop Gorman played a national schedule. “Every week it’s completely different,” Brown said. “The Florida players are different from the California players. California players are different from Texas players. Texas players are different from Utah players. There were (opposing) teams with unbelievable speed. For Malik, every single week he brought it to the table.”

As a high school senior, Hausman was attending a camp in Arizona. A car hopped a curb and hit his leg. Arizona honored Hausman’s commitment, but it took a couple of years for him to regain full health. “He kept fighting and fighting, and he ended up playing,” Brown said.

Manuma, who is 6 feet and 190 pounds, has made a quick adjustment after joining the Warriors in January. Manuma committed to UH in the summer ahead of his senior season at Campbell High, He redshirted last season, working at a restaurant and training during the fall semester.

Manuma, a self-described visual learner, said video studies and practices helped him earn playing time at nickelback.

“These coaches love to see us compete every day and get better,” said Manuma, who is related to former UH defensive back Matt Manuma.”