More seats approved for University of Hawaii field
By Reece Nagaoka and Dave Reardon rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:31 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
The $30 million project follows an $8.1 million project in 2021, which expanded capacity to 9,350 seats and was completed in time for the start of the 2021 season. Above, a view of Ching Field on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.
JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 4
The University of Hawaii Board of Regents approved a $30 million capital improvement project to expand the seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to 16,909 seats from 9,350. Above, the Warriors warm up for a game against the Portland State Vikings.