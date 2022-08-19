comscore Rainbow Warriors replace Coach Thomas with Jones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors replace Coach Thomas with Jones

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The shape of Rob Jones’ basketball career is a full circle. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii regents approve $30M plan to expand Ching stadium to 17,000 seats
Next Story
Scoreboard – Aug. 19, 2022

Scroll Up