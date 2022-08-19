Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 19, 2022 Today Updated 9:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today FOOTBALL OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Newport Harbor (Calif.) at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 1 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. SATURDAY FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Waialua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Damien at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Waipahu at Campbell, 6:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool C matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool D matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool A matches start at 6:30 p.m.; Pool B matches start at 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational. Matches at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Matches at Sacred Hearts. Basketball 2022-23 Hawaii women’s Basketball schedule Nov. 7—at Oregon State Nov. 9—at Portland Bank of Hawaii Classic (Nov. 18-20) Nov. 18 — Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 20 — Lipscomb Rainbow Wahine Showdown (Nov. 25-27) Nov. 25 — Grambling State Nov. 26 — Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 27 — Stanford Dec. 11 — UNLV Dec. 21 — at San Jose State Dec. 29 — at UC Davis* Dec. 31 — at Cal Poly* Jan. 5 — UC San Diego* Jan. 7 — Cal State Fullerton* Jan. 14 — at Long Beach State* Jan. 16 — at Cal State Northridge* Jan. 19 — UC Irvine* Jan. 21 — UC Riverside* Jan. 28 — at UC Santa Barbara* Feb. 2 — UC Davis* Feb. 4 — Cal Poly* Feb. 9 — at UC San Diego* Feb. 11 — at Cal State Fullerton* Feb. 18 — Long Beach State* Feb. 20 — CSU Bakersfield* Feb 23 — at UC Riverside* Feb. 25 — at UC Irvine* March 2 — Cal State Northridge* March 4 — UC Santa Barbara* *—Big West Conference WNBA Playoffs (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0 Wednesday Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 Saturday Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 a.m. New York 1, Chicago 0 Wednesday New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday New York at Chicago, 6 a.m. x-Tuesday Chicago at New York, 7 a.m. Connecticut 1, Dallas 0 Thursday Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 Sunday Dallas at Connecticut, 6 a.m. x-Wednesday Connecticut at Dallas, 7 a.m. Seattle 1, Washington 0 Thursday Seattle 86, Washington 83 Sunday Washington at Seattle, 10 a.m. x-Wednesday Seattle at Washington, 7 a.m. Volleyball Hawaii Invitational Thursday Pool 1 Kamehameha def. Waimea, 25-11, 25-12 Kalaheo def. Campbell, 25-16, 24-25, 15-10 Kamehameha def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 25-18 Campbell def. Waimea, 25-15, 25-20 Waimea def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 22-24, 15-9 Kamehameha def. Campbell, 25-17, 25-19 Pool 2 Kahuku def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-20, 25-22 Maryknoll def. Kamehameha-Blue 25-20, 25-24 Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 7:15 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:15 p.m. Punahou I-AA vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 8 p.m. Kahuku vs. Maryknoll, 8 p.m. ( Pool 3 Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-13, 25-12 Kamehameha-White def. Kaiser 24-25, 25-17, 15-5 Mililani vs. Kamehameha-White, 7:15 p.m. Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 7:15 p.m. Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-White, 8 p.m. Mililani vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m. Pool 4 University def. Farrington, 25-23, 25-13 Kahuku-White def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18 Kahuku-White def. University, 25-23, 25-23 Hilo def. Farrington, 25-16, 24-25, 15-7 Kahuku-White def. Farrington, 25-13, 25-19 University def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18 Previous Story More seats approved for University of Hawaii field