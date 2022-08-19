Scoreboard – Aug. 19, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Nonleague: Newport Harbor (Calif.) at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 1 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Waialua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Damien at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Waipahu at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool C matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool D matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool A matches start at 6:30 p.m.; Pool B matches start at 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

High school girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational. Matches at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Matches at Sacred Hearts.

Basketball

2022-23 Hawaii women’s

Basketball schedule

Nov. 7—at Oregon State

Nov. 9—at Portland

Bank of Hawaii Classic (Nov. 18-20)

Nov. 18 — Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 20 — Lipscomb

Rainbow Wahine Showdown (Nov. 25-27)

Nov. 25 — Grambling State

Nov. 26 — Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 27 — Stanford

Dec. 11 — UNLV

Dec. 21 — at San Jose State

Dec. 29 — at UC Davis*

Dec. 31 — at Cal Poly*

Jan. 5 — UC San Diego*

Jan. 7 — Cal State Fullerton*

Jan. 14 — at Long Beach State*

Jan. 16 — at Cal State Northridge*

Jan. 19 — UC Irvine*

Jan. 21 — UC Riverside*

Jan. 28 — at UC Santa Barbara*

Feb. 2 — UC Davis*

Feb. 4 — Cal Poly*

Feb. 9 — at UC San Diego*

Feb. 11 — at Cal State Fullerton*

Feb. 18 — Long Beach State*

Feb. 20 — CSU Bakersfield*

Feb 23 — at UC Riverside*

Feb. 25 — at UC Irvine*

March 2 — Cal State Northridge*

March 4 — UC Santa Barbara*

*—Big West Conference

WNBA Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0

Wednesday

Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63

Saturday

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 a.m.

New York 1, Chicago 0

Wednesday

New York 98, Chicago 91

Saturday

New York at Chicago, 6 a.m.

x-Tuesday

Chicago at New York, 7 a.m.

Connecticut 1, Dallas 0

Thursday

Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

Sunday

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 a.m.

x-Wednesday

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 a.m.

Seattle 1, Washington 0

Thursday

Seattle 86, Washington 83

Sunday

Washington at Seattle, 10 a.m.

x-Wednesday

Seattle at Washington, 7 a.m.

Volleyball

Hawaii Invitational

Thursday

Pool 1

Kamehameha def. Waimea, 25-11, 25-12

Kalaheo def. Campbell, 25-16, 24-25, 15-10

Kamehameha def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 25-18

Campbell def. Waimea, 25-15, 25-20

Waimea def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 22-24, 15-9

Kamehameha def. Campbell, 25-17, 25-19

Pool 2

Kahuku def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-20, 25-22

Maryknoll def. Kamehameha-Blue 25-20, 25-24

Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 7:15 p.m.

Maryknoll vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:15 p.m.

Punahou I-AA vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 8 p.m.

Kahuku vs. Maryknoll, 8 p.m. (

Pool 3

Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-13, 25-12

Kamehameha-White def. Kaiser 24-25, 25-17, 15-5

Mililani vs. Kamehameha-White, 7:15 p.m.

Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 7:15 p.m.

Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-White, 8 p.m.

Mililani vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m.

Pool 4

University def. Farrington, 25-23, 25-13

Kahuku-White def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18

Kahuku-White def. University, 25-23,

25-23

Hilo def. Farrington, 25-16, 24-25, 15-7

Kahuku-White def. Farrington, 25-13,

25-19

University def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18