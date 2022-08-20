comscore $10M grant creates new Sustainability Center at Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$10M grant creates new Sustainability Center at Chaminade

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY Helen Turner is Chaminade’s research director of the United Nations Sustainability Center.

    Helen Turner is Chaminade’s research director of the United Nations Sustainability Center.

  • COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY Rylan Chong is Chaminade’s program director for the data science program.

    Rylan Chong is Chaminade’s program director for the data science program.

  • COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY A data science class is held at Chaminade University.

    A data science class is held at Chaminade University.

Chaminade University is partnering with the United Nations to create a United Nations Sustainability Center to expand its data science program and work toward meeting the U.N.’s 17 sustainable development goals. Read more

