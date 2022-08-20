comscore Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation awards $500 million rail contract for utility relocation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation awards $500 million rail contract for utility relocation

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HART is set to start utility relocation construction in Kalihi along Dillingham Boulevard in early 2023. Businesses in the area could be affected by the work. Above, a view of the elevated rail structure at Ka­mehameha Highway near Middle Street.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Businesses in the area, such as Kapalama Center located at 1210 Dillingham Boulevard, could be impacted by the construction.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The shopping center at 1111 Dillingham Blvd. is one of several business areas that will be affected by the utility relocation construction.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has awarded Nan Inc. a nearly $500 million contract to relocate utility infrastructure along Dillingham Boulevard for ongoing construction of the city’s rail system. Read more

