Oahu’s only public shooting range limits bullet size due to ricochet incident

The Koko Head Shooting Complex will temporarily limit the caliber of firearms at three ranges starting Wednesday after a high-­caliber bullet hit a dormant round in the earth that ricocheted into the window of a parked car in July.

The limit will likely remain until November, when the backstop for the firing ranges is expected to be renovated.

While a repeat occurrence is unlikely, the city, which oversees the complex, is limiting the size of bullets to .22 long rifle at the silhouette, pistol and rifle ranges to reduce the risk “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release from the Department of Parks and Recreation. No injuries were reported from the ricochet.

“It’s the only public shooting range on the island, so we want to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” said Nate Serota, a Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson. “The limitation was seen as something to help to be better safe than sorry in the meantime.”

Serota said it’s “more than likely” the caliber limit will decrease the number of visitors to the range. Seventy thousand people come to shoot annually, but many prefer to fire bullets larger than allowed by the .22-inch-diameter limit, Serota said. That caliber, he said, is “for teaching people who are just being introduced to firearms.”

The limit does not apply to the archery, trap, skeet or “cowboy action” ranges. Currently, .50-caliber Browning machine gun rounds are prohibited.

The renovation of the backstop and berm is scheduled for October and expected to take a month to complete. The entire complex will be closed to the public during that time.

The $300,000 project will use about 3,000 cubic yards of dirt, the news release said. Two crews will work back-to-back to minimize the time the range is closed, the release said.