Hawaii News

Oahu’s only public shooting range limits bullet size due to ricochet incident

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  Oahu's only public range will limit the size of shooters' bullets starting Wednesday, after a high-caliber bullet caused a ricochet into a parked car.

The Koko Head Shooting Complex will temporarily limit the caliber of firearms at three ranges starting Wednesday after a high-­caliber bullet hit a dormant round in the earth that ricocheted into the window of a parked car in July. Read more

