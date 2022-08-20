comscore Waikiki hula performance will be held for Japan’s Hula Ho‘olauna Aloha Festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki hula performance will be held for Japan’s Hula Ho‘olauna Aloha Festival

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Among the featured kumu hula and their halau are Sonny Ching, left, and Lopaka Igarta with Halau Hula na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu. The pair are pictured at the 38th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival leaving the hula mound.

    Among the featured kumu hula and their halau are Sonny Ching, left, and Lopaka Igarta with Halau Hula na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu. The pair are pictured at the 38th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival leaving the hula mound.

  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2017 Kumu Blaine Kia has been a kumu hula for more than 30 years in Honolulu and on the mainland.

    Kumu Blaine Kia has been a kumu hula for more than 30 years in Honolulu and on the mainland.

Five of Hawaii’s kumu hula and their halau will appear Sunday in Japan’s annual Hula Ho‘olauna Aloha Festival. Read more

