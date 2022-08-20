comscore Rainbow Wahine drop delayed soccer opener at Grand Canyon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine drop delayed soccer opener at Grand Canyon

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

A day after starting its season opener, Grand Canyon completed a 3-1 win over the University of Hawaii soccer team in a weather-delayed match on Friday in Phoenix. Read more

