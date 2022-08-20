Hawaii men’s basketball sets up interesting preseason slate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will play an eclectic nonconference schedule featuring two tournaments in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, three games on Oahu’s North Shore, and a trip to the “Ninth Island.” Read more

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will play an eclectic nonconference schedule featuring two tournaments in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, three games on Oahu’s North Shore, and a trip to the “Ninth Island.”

“We are excited to be a part of events that will provide great experiences for both our student-athletes and fans,” coach Eran Ganot said in a release announcing the nonconference games. “In addition to the the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, we now have the unique opportunity to play in the North Shore Classic. We’re also really excited for a trip to Las Vegas to play in front of our great fans on the mainland in a setting where we also compete for a conference championship.”

Ganot referenced the Big West Tournament, which will return to Henderson, Nev., in March.

The Rainbow Warriors will open the season on Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley in the 57th Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The round-robin format continues with the ’Bows facing Eastern Washington on Nov, 13 and Yale on Nov. 14.

UH and Hawaii Pacific will meet in a Nov. 19 neutral-site game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Brigham Young-Hawaii campus in Laie. A week later, the ’Bows will play Sacramento State on Nov. 25 and either Texas State or Southern Utah on Nov. 26 in the North Shore Classic at Cannon. Those three games will be a homecoming of sorts for UH wing Samuta Avea, who graduated from Kahuku High.

The ’Bows will play a road game against UNLV on Dec. 7, then play host to Saint Francis on Dec. 11.

UH meets Pepperdine in the Dec. 22 first round of the Diamond Head Classic, with ensuing games on Dec. 23 and Christmas Day.

—

2022-23 HAWAII MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Outrigger Rainbow Classic

Nov.. 11—Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 13—Eastern Washington

Nov. 14—Yale

Nov. 19—at Hawaii Pacific

North Shore Classic

Nov. 25—Sacramento State

Nov. 26—Southern Utah or Texas State

Dec. 7—at UNLV

Dec. 11—Saint Francis

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

Dec. 22—Pepperdine

Dec. 23—Consolation #1

Dec. 23—Semifinal #1

Dec. 23—Semifinal #2 or Consolation #2

Dec. 23—Semifinal #2 or Consolation #2

Dec. 25—5th Place Or 7th Place Game

Dec. 25—5th Place Or 7th Place Game

Dec. 25—3rd Place Game

Dec. 25—Championship Game

Dec. 29—UC Davis*

Dec. 31—Cal Poly*

Jan. 5—at UC San Diego*

Jan. 7—at Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 14—Long Beach State*

Jan. 16—CSUN*

Jan. 19—at UC Irvine*

Jan. 21—at UC Riverside*

Jan. 26—UC Santa Barbara*

Jan. 28—CSU Bakersfield*

Feb. 2—at UC Davis*

Feb. 4—at Cal Poly*

Feb. 9—UC San Diego*

Feb. 11—Cal State Fullerton*

Feb. 18—at Long Beach State*

Feb. 20—at CSU Bakersfield*

Feb. 23—UC Riverside*

Feb. 25—UC Irvine*

Mar. 2—at CSUN*