Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball sets up interesting preseason slate

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will play an eclectic nonconference schedule featuring two tournaments in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, three games on Oahu’s North Shore, and a trip to the “Ninth Island.” Read more

