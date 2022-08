Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While Honolulu rips through the Little League World Series, the Kado Hawaii team has already finished its job.

OBRL Kado Hawaii beat Pittsfield, Mass., 5-1 to win the 13-year-old bracket of the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Va., on Friday.

Hawaii gave up successive singles to open the game but settled down before the offense turned the tide on Jonah Parker’s RBI single in the third inning. Jonah Brub took over from there, pitching five shutout innings and striking out three Massachusetts batters to earn the win. Jadon Anzai finished up with a scoreless inning for the save. Iona Uyehara and La’akea Inglis provided insurance runs with sacrifice flies in the sixth inning.

It was the first time Hawaii won the 13-under age bracket since Edward Oshiro’s 1987 team repeated.

Anzai was named the Most Outstanding Player and to the All-Defensive Team, the first Hawaii player to win MOP since Aaron Yamachika in 1986. He joined Brub on the All-World Series Team.

Other members of the team are Cohen Adaro, Jace Akiona, Zion Bates, Mason Grado, Rand Gushiken, J.D. Miyamoto, Kawai Park, Max Taniguchi, Titan Udani-Flood, Trycen Kaimiola, Oakela Wheeler.

Manager Sam Bustillos has a staff featuring coaches Donny Kadokawa, Kaulana Park and Ronald Naumu.

The team went 6-0 in the tournament and won the sportsmanship award.