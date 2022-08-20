Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 20, 2022 Today Updated 11:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Waialua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Damien at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Waipahu at Campbell, 6:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool C matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool D matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool A matches start at 6:30 p.m.; Pool B matches start at 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational. Matches at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Matches at Sacred Hearts. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled VOLLEYBALL HAWAII INVITATIONAL At Kamehameha Thursday Pool 1 Kamehameha def. Waimea, 25-11, 25-12 Kalaheo def. Campbell, 25-16, 24-25, 15- 10 Kamehameha def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 25-18 Campbell def. Waimea, 25-15, 25-20 Waimea def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 22-24, 15-9 Kamehameha def. Campbell, 25-17, 25-19 Pool 2 Kahuku def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-20, 25-22 Maryknoll def. Kamehameha-Blue 25-20, 25-24 Kahuku def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-18, 25-17 Maryknoll def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-24, 20- 25, 15-11 Punahou 1-AA def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25- 9, 25-24 Kahuku def. Maryknoll, 25-16, 25-18 Pool 3 Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-13, 25-12 Kamehameha-White def. Kaiser 24-25, 25- 17, 15-5 Mililani def. Kamehameha-White, 25-16, 25-12 Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-23, 25-20 Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-White, 25-19, 25-19 Mililani def. Kaiser, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12 Pool 4 University def. Farrington, 25-23, 25-13 Kahuku-White def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18 Kahuku-White def. University, 25-23, 25-23 Hilo def. Farrington, 25-16, 24-25, 15-7 Kahuku-White def. Farrington, 25-13, 25-19 University def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18 Friday Pool A Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-9, 25-22 University def. Mililani, 25-22, 25-23 Kamehameha def. University 25-21, 25-19 Maryknoll def. Mililani 25-21, 25-21 University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 12-25, 15-13 Kamehameha def. Mililani 25-9, 22-25, 15-10 Pool B Kahuku def. Campbell 25-13, 25-8 Kaiser def. Kahuku-White 18-25, 25-22, 15-13 Kahuku def. Kaiser 25-22, 25-20 Kahuku-White def. Campbell, 25-17, 27-25 Kaiser def. Campbell, 26-24, 14-25, 21-19 Kahuku def. Kahuku-White 25-19, 25-21 Pool C Kamehameha-Blue def. Waimea, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 Iolani I-AA def. Farrington, 25-16, 25-20 Farrington def. Waimea, 25-7, 25-19 Iolani I-AA def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-18, 20-25, 15-13 Farrington def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-10, 25-22 Iolani I-AA def. Waimea, 25-19, 25-17 Pool D Punahou I-AA def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13 Hilo def. Kamehameha-White, 25-17, 25-19 Punahou I-AA def. Kamehameha-White, 25-18, 25-24 Hilo def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 25-7 Kamehameha-White def. Kalaheo, 25-23, 25-8 Punahou I-AA def. Hilo, 21-25, 25-20, 15-2 Previous Story Rainbow Wahine excited to show volleyball fans what they have built