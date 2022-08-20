Scoreboard – Aug. 20, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Waialua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Damien at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Waipahu at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool C matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool D matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool A matches start at 6:30 p.m.; Pool B matches start at 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational. Matches at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Matches at Sacred Hearts.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

HAWAII INVITATIONAL

At Kamehameha

Thursday

Pool 1 Kamehameha def. Waimea, 25-11, 25-12

Kalaheo def. Campbell, 25-16, 24-25, 15- 10

Kamehameha def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 25-18

Campbell def. Waimea, 25-15, 25-20

Waimea def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 22-24, 15-9

Kamehameha def. Campbell, 25-17, 25-19

Pool 2

Kahuku def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-20, 25-22

Maryknoll def. Kamehameha-Blue 25-20, 25-24

Kahuku def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-18, 25-17

Maryknoll def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-24, 20- 25, 15-11

Punahou 1-AA def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25- 9, 25-24

Kahuku def. Maryknoll, 25-16, 25-18

Pool 3

Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-13, 25-12

Kamehameha-White def. Kaiser 24-25, 25- 17, 15-5

Mililani def. Kamehameha-White, 25-16, 25-12

Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-23, 25-20

Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-White, 25-19, 25-19

Mililani def. Kaiser, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12

Pool 4

University def. Farrington, 25-23, 25-13

Kahuku-White def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18

Kahuku-White def. University, 25-23, 25-23

Hilo def. Farrington, 25-16, 24-25, 15-7

Kahuku-White def. Farrington, 25-13, 25-19

University def. Hilo, 25-23, 25-18

Friday

Pool A

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-9, 25-22

University def. Mililani, 25-22, 25-23

Kamehameha def. University 25-21, 25-19

Maryknoll def. Mililani 25-21, 25-21

University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 12-25, 15-13

Kamehameha def. Mililani 25-9, 22-25, 15-10

Pool B

Kahuku def. Campbell 25-13, 25-8

Kaiser def. Kahuku-White 18-25, 25-22, 15-13

Kahuku def. Kaiser 25-22, 25-20

Kahuku-White def. Campbell, 25-17, 27-25 Kaiser def. Campbell, 26-24, 14-25, 21-19

Kahuku def. Kahuku-White 25-19, 25-21

Pool C

Kamehameha-Blue def. Waimea, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9

Iolani I-AA def. Farrington, 25-16, 25-20

Farrington def. Waimea, 25-7, 25-19

Iolani I-AA def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-18, 20-25, 15-13

Farrington def. Kamehameha-Blue, 25-10, 25-22

Iolani I-AA def. Waimea, 25-19, 25-17

Pool D

Punahou I-AA def. Kalaheo, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13

Hilo def. Kamehameha-White, 25-17, 25-19

Punahou I-AA def. Kamehameha-White, 25-18, 25-24

Hilo def. Kalaheo, 25-20, 25-7

Kamehameha-White def. Kalaheo, 25-23, 25-8

Punahou I-AA def. Hilo, 21-25, 25-20, 15-2